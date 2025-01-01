Subscribe to the eNewsletter

GNC, the Good News Channel, was founded in 2000 and began by broadcasting on several large cable networks. Since 2002 we have been broadcasting via satellite. GNCTV’s audience consists of Russian-speaking populations living in regions from Siberia and Central Asia to Israel, North Africa, Europe, and America.

The Russian language is now widely spoken throughout the world. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1990, Russian speakers from Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and other former Soviet Republics, including Russia, migrated in large numbers to Germany, Israel, Turkey, and the United States, and many other countries. GNCTV is dedicated to the Russian speaking community worldwide.