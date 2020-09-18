GNC — Russian & Ukrainian Language Christian Television
Welcome to GNC
GNC broadcasts in Russian. Russia spans 11 time zones. This Russian-language channel is available on two satellites and is based on Moscow time for European Russia, and then four hours later in Siberia. Our main viewer base is in Russia, but we broadcast to Russian-speaking populations worldwide.
The GNC channel is also available worldwide through our website on two different streams. The schedule shown with the GNC-Europe stream is at GMT+2 (Moscow), and the schedule for GNC-America is at GMT-6 (CT).
GNC also broadcasts in Ukrainian. The channel is available on most cable networks in Ukraine; and for those outside Ukraine, the channel is streamed on our website worldwide with the schedule based on GMT+2 (Kiev).
Or from HOTBIRD 13B satellite:
13° East;
Frequency: 10 815 MHz;
Signal Polarisation: Polarization and horizontal;
Symbol Rate (S/R): 27 500;
Forward Error Correction (FEC): 5/6.
Or in cable and IPTV networks of Ukraine.
Or in streaming media services:
Amazon Fire TV and Roku TV.
From Yamal-401 satellite:
90° East;
Frequency: 3 605 MHz;
Signal Polarisation: Linear;
Symbol Rate (S/R): 2 626;
Forward Error Correction (FEC): 3/4.
Partnership
Partnership was conceived by God to unite people — their abilities and their resources — to achieve one goal. When we join forces in partnership, we are able to accomplish amazing things for the Kingdom of God! Together, we can do something that will affect lives for eternity.
Partnership flows in both directions. When you partner with GNC, you also have a team here who is dedicated to pray for you and your needs. Whether you contact us by phone, mail, email, or online, we are here to receive your prayer requests and hold you up in faith, expecting God to move in your life.
About Us
GNC — Russian & Ukrainian Language Christian Television
GNC was founded in 2000 and began by broadcasting on several large cable networks. Since 2002 we have been broadcasting via satellite.
The audience of GNC is a Russian and Ukrainian-speaking population living from Siberia and Central Asia to Israel, North Africa, Europe, and America.
Our viewers are able to access Christian programs covering topics that are educational, scientific, and evangelistic. We also provide children’s, music and news content.
