Watch CNL online

Watch GNC Online

GNC broadcasts in Russian. Russia spans 11 time zones. This Russian-language channel is available on two satellites and is based on Moscow time for European Russia, and then four hours later in Siberia. Our main viewer base is in Russia, but we broadcast to Russian-speaking populations worldwide.

The GNC channel is also available worldwide through our website on two different streams. The schedule shown with the GNC-Europe stream is at GMT+2 (Moscow), and the schedule for GNC-America is at GMT-6 (CT).

GNC also broadcasts in Ukrainian. The channel is available on most cable networks in Ukraine; and for those outside Ukraine, the channel is streamed on our website worldwide with the schedule based on GMT+2 (Kiev).